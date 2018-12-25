The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 25, 2018 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

India, All India

SC denies urgent hearing on PIL challenging govt's surveillance notification

ANI
Published : Dec 25, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2018, 11:56 am IST

Advocate ML Sharma who had filed a PIL in the SC on Monday challenging MHA order on grounds of it being 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'.

On December 21, Centre authorised select security and intelligence agencies for purposes of interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource. (Representational Image)
 On December 21, Centre authorised select security and intelligence agencies for purposes of interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Registrar of the Supreme Court on Monday denied early hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification allowing 10 agencies to conduct mass surveillance.

Advocate ML Sharma who had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the MHA order on grounds of it being 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional'.

Presenting grounds for challenging this order, Sharma in his petition said, "The impugned order has been issued to find political opponent, thinker and speaker to control entire country under dictatorship to win coming general election under an undisclosed emergency as well as slavery which cannot be permitted within the Constitution of India."

He also alleged that such an order would grant the state with rights to access any computer, mobile or any other communication device and would use it to protect the political interest.

Earlier, the apex court had directed its registry not to allow Sharma to file any plea till he deposits Rs 50,000. Sharma today said he has deposited the amount in the registry.

On December 21, the Centre authorised select security and intelligence agencies for purposes of interception, monitoring and decryption of any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource.

The agencies empowered by the government in accordance with the Information Technology Act, 2000, include the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Cabinet Secretariat (RAW) and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Tags: surveillance, information technology act of 2000, ml sharma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham