Man 'held on to' mother's decomposed body for days at Kolkata home

Kolkata: Police on Monday recovered a decomposed body of an elderly woman from a house in Salt Lake area of Kolkata.

The 75-year-old woman's son, who appears to be mentally-challenged, held on to Krishna Bhattacharya's body for at least seven-eight days in the two-storey house in Salt Lake, a police officer said.

Police reached the spot after neighbours reported about a foul smell coming from the house, he said.

The man, in his 40s, is being interrogated, the officer said, adding, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The incident brings back memories of June 2015 when Partha De, a 44-year-old resident of Robinson Street in south Kolkata, was found living in his house with the skeletons of his sister and pet dog for six months.

In April this year, too, 43-year-old Shubhabrata Majumdar was detained by Kolkata Police for allegedly preserving the body of his mother inside a refrigerator for three years.