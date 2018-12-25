The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 25, 2018 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

India, All India

Gangster who killed Dawood's brother-in-law arrested after 22 years

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2018, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2018, 11:56 am IST

Dayanand Salian alias Pujari, a member of the Arun Gawali gang, was arrested Mumbai Police's Crime Branch.

Dayanand Salian alias Pujari was missing after getting bail in the murder case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ismail Parkar. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Dayanand Salian alias Pujari was missing after getting bail in the murder case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ismail Parkar. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai: A 49-year-old gangster, who was missing after getting bail in the murder case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother-in-law Ismail Parkar 22 years ago, was arrested on Monday, the police said.

Dayanand Salian alias Pujari, a member of the Arun Gawali gang, was arrested by the unit-7 of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch after a trap was laid for him at Kanjurmarg in eastern suburbs, an official said.

Pujari was allegedly involved in serious crimes like murder and attempt to murder carried out at the behest of the Gawali gang, he said.

He was arrested by the Nagpada police in connection with the 1991 murder of Ismail Parkar, Ibrahim's brother-in-law, he said.

Ismail Parkar was the husband of Hasina Parkar, Ibrahim's sister, he said.

Pujari was arrested in 1993 and got bail in 1996, the official said.

He then fled the city and went to Uttar Pradesh, where he had been working as a cook under a fake name, the official said.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, ismail parkar, mumbai police, mumbai police crime branch
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham