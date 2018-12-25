Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering to visit India at PM Modi’s invitation

Bhutan PM’s visit to India is during the Golden Jubilee year of establishment of formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan.

Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Economic Affairs and other senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering will visit India from December 27 to December 29 at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation.

Tshering will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Economic Affairs and other senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan, stated a press release from Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

His state visit to India is happening during the Golden Jubilee year of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan.

During the visit, Prime Minister of Bhutan will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and hold talks with his Indian counterpart. Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers will call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels.

The upcoming visit of the Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our multifaceted partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples.