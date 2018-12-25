The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 25, 2018 | Last Update : 11:17 AM IST

India, All India

All flight operations on hold since 7:15 am at Delhi airport due to dense fog

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 25, 2018, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2018, 9:41 am IST

Minimum visibility of 125 metres is needed for safe flight operations.

Arrivals are not affected as the minimum visibility needed for them is 50 metres. (Representational Image)
 Arrivals are not affected as the minimum visibility needed for them is 50 metres. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Dense fog hit flight operations at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

All departures have been stopped since 7.30 am due to fog conditions and congestion.

The dense fog has led to poor visibility on the runway. A minimum visibility of 125 metres is needed for safe flight operations.

Arrivals are not affected as the minimum visibility needed for them is 50 metres.

More details are awaited.

Tags: delhi airport, delhi fog, weather conditions, poor visibility
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

2

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

3

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

4

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

5

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham