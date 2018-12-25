All flight operations on hold since 7:15 am at Delhi airport due to dense fog

Minimum visibility of 125 metres is needed for safe flight operations.

Arrivals are not affected as the minimum visibility needed for them is 50 metres. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Dense fog hit flight operations at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning, reported news agency ANI.

All departures have been stopped since 7.30 am due to fog conditions and congestion.

The dense fog has led to poor visibility on the runway. A minimum visibility of 125 metres is needed for safe flight operations.

Arrivals are not affected as the minimum visibility needed for them is 50 metres.

More details are awaited.