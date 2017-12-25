The Asian Age | News

IRCTC scam: Another RJD MLA under ED scanner

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 25, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2017, 2:33 am IST

The ED recently recorded the statement of Rabri Devi in connection with the IRCTC hotel scam in Patna.

 Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a fresh twist in the IRCTC’s hotel scam involving former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now started probing the role of another senior RJD leader, who is also a party MLA in Bihar.

Investigation by the ED, sources said, has revealed that the MLA, who owns a construction  company, allegedly sought the contract of constructing Bihar’s biggest mall in Danapur from Rabri Devi. The mall belonged to the company ‘LaRa Projects’ in which Rabri Devi, his two sons Tej Pratap Yadav and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Tejaswi Yadav have shares, they added.

“Contract to construct the mall on the land was given to the company, owned by a party MLA, only after his insistence”, said Rabri Devi in her statement to the ED sleuths. The agency will soon record the statment of the RJD MLA. When asked about the annual general meeting of the private firm-Delight Marketing (which was later changed to LaRa project), Rabri Devi told ED sleuths that ‘she did not know anything about the financial issues pertaining to the firm’, sources said.

She (Rabri) had allegedly attended one annual meeting of the firm, sources said.

