Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

The victim had alleged that she was drugged by her tour guide and gangraped by four people at a hotel in Delhi.

New Delhi: An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused.

According to a report in NDTV, the victim had alleged that she was drugged by her tour guide and gangraped by four people.

"I had come on a guided tour, and I was straightaway taken to the five star hotel in Connaught Place. I was drugged first two days and raped by two employees of the tour company and two of the hotel who I recognise by face," the woman, a teacher by profession, said.

She regained the memory of the alleged gangrape only after three months in July and filed a complaint with an NGO – American Overseas Domestic Crisis Violence Centre – in US after returning home in Pennsylvania. She said she did not file a case in India as the process here was very difficult.

"I got in touch with an NGO, which alerted the American embassy, and forwarded my complaint letter to the Delhi police commissioner. But despite having written in by October, the FIR was delayed by a month and a half," the woman said.

A case in India was registered in November and since then the police have questioned 11 men in connection with the alleged gangrape. After the woman identifies her rapists, police will take the accused into custody.

"I was very excited when I came to India. It was my lifelong dream. I still have love for India as a country. But this problem the country has with rape and violence is a serious issue," she said.