Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

India, All India

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 25, 2016, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2016, 11:12 am IST

The victim had alleged that she was drugged by her tour guide and gangraped by four people at a hotel in Delhi.

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)
  An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

New Delhi: An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused.

According to a report in NDTV, the victim had alleged that she was drugged by her tour guide and gangraped by four people.

"I had come on a guided tour, and I was straightaway taken to the five star hotel in Connaught Place. I was drugged first two days and raped by two employees of the tour company and two of the hotel who I recognise by face," the woman, a teacher by profession, said.

She regained the memory of the alleged gangrape only after three months in July and filed a complaint with an NGO – American Overseas Domestic Crisis Violence Centre – in US after returning home in Pennsylvania. She said she did not file a case in India as the process here was very difficult.

"I got in touch with an NGO, which alerted the American embassy, and forwarded my complaint letter to the Delhi police commissioner. But despite having written in by October, the FIR was delayed by a month and a half," the woman said.

A case in India was registered in November and since then the police have questioned 11 men in connection with the alleged gangrape. After the woman identifies her rapists, police will take the accused into custody.

"I was very excited when I came to India. It was my lifelong dream. I still have love for India as a country. But this problem the country has with rape and violence is a serious issue," she said.

Tags: gangrape, drugged, american tourist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Science says quality of sex actually improves with age

2

Humans marrying sex robots to be legal by 2050: Experts

3

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

4

Madhya Pradesh: Now prisoners might get salad with food

5

Glad that my song 'Laila' got remixed: Zeenat Aman

more

Editors' Picks

Indrani Mukherjee

It’s complicated: On love and meeting often

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair complains of lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham