Pak funded 4-month stir in Valley, finds NIA probe

Cross-border trade route used to pump money in state.

New Delhi: Investigations into a recent case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe funding of the four-month agitation witnessed in the Kashmir Valley have revealed that large-scale funds were transferred from Pakistan, using the cross-border trade mechanism along the Line of Control (LoC) as a front.

The LoC trade, which was started as a confidence-building measure between India and Pakistan, is conducted through the three Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) at Salamabad, Uri and Chakkan-da-Bagh.

It is suspected that a large amount of money was sent to separatist elements and over ground workers (OGWs) or supporters of subversive elements through these centres to fuel the unprecedented violence, which was triggered following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July.

The NIA and Central intelligence agencies are conducting a detailed probe into the funding of the agitation in the Valley, and the NIA had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act last week.

Sources said intelligence agencies received specific information that huge amount of money is being sent from Pakistan into the Valley under the cover of importing California almonds through the cross LoC trade mechanism. This, sources added, was in total violation of the policy for the LoC trade between the two countries as it prohibits trade of any “third party origin goods.’’

“It is surprising that the trade of banned goods is taking place through the Trade Facilitation Centres. We also suspect the involvement of some officers at these Centres as it seems the funds were used for fomenting trouble in the Valley,” a senior intelligence official said.

After receiving information from intelligence agencies, the home ministry directed the NIA to launch a full-scale probe. Sources said during the course of investigations, intelligence agencies conducted searches and seized incriminating documents from several places in connection with the crimes that took place in the Valley.

“We are keen to identify and plug the supply of funds to separatists and terror groups. It is now clear that trade across the LoC is being misused by subversive elements. A suitable action would be taken against officials involved in this,”the official added.