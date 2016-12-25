Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 | Last Update : 10:20 PM IST

India, All India

ISIS man plotted attack on Mother House in Kolkata: NIA

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 25, 2016, 2:16 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2016, 2:50 pm IST

Musa was arrested by the NIA on July 4 from Visva-Bharati Fast Passenger train in West Bengal's Burdwan railway station.

The National Investigation Agency. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The National Investigation Agency. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Kolkata: Islamic State sympathiser and Bangladeshi national Mohammed Musa, who was arrested from West Bengal's Burdwan railway station earlier this year, was planning an attack on Mother House in Kolkata, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed on Sunday.

According to reports, Musa, who is also an activist of radical Islamic militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, was planning to attack foreign nationals working with the charity home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

"Musa wanted to kill American, British, Russian and other European tourists as retaliation to the offensive against Islamic State in the Middle East," an NIA official said.

Musa was arrested by the NIA on July 4 from the Visva-Bharati Fast Passenger train in West Bengal's Burdwan railway station carrying a knife.

He had planned the attack in retaliation to the bombing of IS forces in conflict ridden Syria and Libya, NIA sources said.

Tags: nia, mohammed musa, jamaat-ul-mujahideen bangladesh
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Netizens convince pregnant Delhi girl against suicide

2

Science says quality of sex actually improves with age

3

Humans marrying sex robots to be legal by 2050: Experts

4

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

5

Madhya Pradesh: Now prisoners might get salad with food

more

Editors' Picks

An American national who was allegedly drugged and gangraped at a hotel in Delhi in April, has returned to India to record her statement and identify the accused. (Representational image)

Visiting India was my lifelong dream: US gangrape victim

‘Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad’ or ‘Army of the Caliph in South India’ is the most dangerous of all ISIS-affiliated modules that NIA busted in 2016. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hyderabad ISIS module most dangerous terror outfit: NIA

The move comes after Nokia sued Apple for patent infringement.

Apple strikes back in Nokia infringement issue

Pakistan military. (Photo: AFP/File)

US approves sale of infrared target sight systems to Pakistan

Indrani Mukherjee

It’s complicated: On love and meeting often

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham