ISIS man plotted attack on Mother House in Kolkata: NIA

Kolkata: Islamic State sympathiser and Bangladeshi national Mohammed Musa, who was arrested from West Bengal's Burdwan railway station earlier this year, was planning an attack on Mother House in Kolkata, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed on Sunday.

According to reports, Musa, who is also an activist of radical Islamic militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, was planning to attack foreign nationals working with the charity home run by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity.

"Musa wanted to kill American, British, Russian and other European tourists as retaliation to the offensive against Islamic State in the Middle East," an NIA official said.

Musa was arrested by the NIA on July 4 from the Visva-Bharati Fast Passenger train in West Bengal's Burdwan railway station carrying a knife.

He had planned the attack in retaliation to the bombing of IS forces in conflict ridden Syria and Libya, NIA sources said.