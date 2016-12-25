Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 | Last Update : 03:11 AM IST

Army Chief in Manipur to restore normalcy

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Dec 25, 2016, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2016, 2:06 am IST

Chief of Army staff, General Dalbir Singh (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag visited Imphal and Dimapur on Saturday and reviewed Manipur’s security situation in the wake of a crippling economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) that has also plunged the landlocked state in a fresh cycle of violence.  

The Army Chief’s visit came after violent clashes in Imphal East district between the Meiteis and the Nagas on Sunday last. The Meiteis — protesting the ongoing blockade and the recent killing of three policemen — had torched a large number of vehicles on the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

Indicating that the Army has been asked to intensify its counter-insurgency operations to keep outlawed organisations away from the ongoing trouble, security sources said that General Singh took stock of the situation with senior Army commanders at Dimapur, the headquarters of 3 Corps in Nagaland.

Security sources said that the Army has been asked to extend its help to the state administration in restoring normalcy on national highways by making its presence felt more effectively. The Army has been asked to take stern steps against all insurgent groups found to have been involved in the recent trouble in Manipur, sources said.

Though, the CRPF is now escorting trucks carrying essential supplies on the Imphal-Silchar highway, sources said that the Army may also extend their support by dominating the troubled area along the national highways.

The UNC has blocked two national highways — NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam) — since November 1. The blockade that entered its 54th day on Saturday has cut off Manipur completely since most supplies enter the state from these two highways.

The UNC called for the blockade after the Manipur government announced the formation of seven new districts, taking the total number of districts in the state to 16. The UNC alleged that two of the new districts — Kangpokpi and Jiribam — will snatch their ancestral lands from Ukhrul district.

Meanwhile, curfew from Lamlong bridge to Pangei area was relaxed from 6 am to 5 pm on Saturday. Union minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju also visited Manipur on Friday to take stock of the situation, and asked the state government to step up its efforts in restoring normalcy.

