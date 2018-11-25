The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 25, 2018

India, All India

Mann ki Baat completes 50 episodes today

PTI
Published : Nov 25, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2018, 6:13 am IST

The ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme is broadcast every month on the last Sunday on the All India Radio and the Doordarshan.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office issued Friday said that after the episode was aired, the sale of khadi products went up by 120 per cent. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’, which completes 50 episodes on Sunday, has in its previous episodes covered issues of social, national as well as international implication: education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change and drug menace.

In October 2014, in the very first episode of the programme, Mr Modi urged citizens to use at least one khadi product, saying it would help poor weavers.

Taking cue from a listener, Mr Modi dedicated the entire December 2014 episode to making India drug-free. He requested all those active on the social media to create a continuous online movement by using #DrugsFreeIndia hashtag.

The episode in January 2015, was the first ever joint radio address by an Indian Prime Minister and an US  President.

Mr Modi and then US President Barack Obama shared some personal stories and accounts and answered questions like “what makes you smile after a long day at work?” or “did you ever think you would reach the position you have reached today?” The PM also discussed how exams should be celebrated as a festival.     

The PM followed it up with a book titled “Exam Warriors” which discussed how to deal with exam pressure as well as a community-driven initiative to make exams fun.

