Kartarpur Corridor to help people visit sacred place of Guru Nanak: PM Modi

New Delhi: Kartarpur Corridor featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 50th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.

"Government has made a very important decision - that of opening Kartarpur Corridor so that people of our nation can easily go to Kartarpur in Pakistan and visit the sacred place of Guru Nanak Dev," the Prime Minister said, while expressing his thoughts with the people through radio.

On November 22, the Union Cabinet approved the building and development of Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to India-Pakistan International Border.

A day after this landmark decision, Pakistan government also gave a nod to the opening of Kartarpur corridor next year- the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Prime Minister Modi, in his radio programme, further stated that next year, not only India but the whole world will celebrate Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary with much fervour.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji had worked wholeheartedly for the society; he had shown us the path of truth, honesty and goodwill," said Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister also said that his government plans to start a train soon to various sacred pilgrimage spots related to Guru Nanak.

He also appreciated the attempts of Gujarat people in constructing a Gurudwara after the tragic earthquake incident occurred in the state in 2001.