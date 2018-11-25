Amit Shah unhurt after fall during Madhya Pradesh roadshow

The state is being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2003 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan occupying the chief minister’s post since 2005.

Ashoknagar (MP): BJP president Amit Shah stumbled and fell while alighting from a vehicle after his roadshow here in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

One of his bodyguards quickly offered support and Mr Shah managed to get up unhurt immediately. The incident happened at the Tulsi Park.

Later, addressing a public meeting in Shivpuri district, Mr Shah continued to fire salvos at the Congress like his previous election meetings and said the chief of the Opposition party, Rahul Gandhi, was daydreaming about winning the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

The state is being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2003 with Shivraj Singh Chouhan occupying the chief minister’s post since 2005.

“While waiting to board a flight at an airport, I saw Rahul baba on a TV channel, claiming that his party was going to come to power in Madhya Pradesh,” Mr Shah told the gathering.

“Rahul baba is dreaming in the day that his party is going to form the government in Madhya Pradesh,” he said in a retort to Mr Gandhi’s claim.