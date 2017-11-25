The Asian Age | News

Your ‘hugplomacy’ with Trump failed to prevent Saeed’s release: Rahul takes dig at Modi

ANI
Published : Nov 25, 2017, 11:25 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2017, 11:30 am IST

Hafiz Saeed is said to be the head of the US-designated terror outfit, LeT and had been under house arrest since January 31 this year.

Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and said ‘more hugs were urgently needed’ between PM Modi and Trump. (Photo: PTI File)
 Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and said 'more hugs were urgently needed' between PM Modi and Trump. (Photo: PTI File)

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Pakistan released 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed from house arrest, saying that the former's 'Hugplomacy' with US President Donald Trump failed.

Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and said "more hugs were urgently needed" between Modi and Trump.

"Narendrabhai, ??? ???? ???. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed (sic)," he tweeted.

Earlier on November 24, Saeed was released from house arrest in Lahore.

Police guards were removed from his residence where a large number of supporters gathered to celebrate the end of his house arrest.

In his first address after being released, Saeed blamed India and the US for detention and raked up Kashmir.

Saeed is said to be the head of the US-designated terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba and had been under house arrest since January 31 this year.

The decision to put Saeed under house arrest in January was seen as a response to actions by US President Donald Trump's White House against nations deemed linked to terrorism.

He has been declared a global terrorist by the United Nations and the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai attack which claimed the lives of 166 people and maimed over 300 others.

He has a USD 10 million bounty on his head.

