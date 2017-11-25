UP: School bars scarves for Muslim students

Principal Archana Thomas also asked him to not “disrupt” the school’s functioning by asking unnecessary questions.

Anand Vihar School, a missionary school, has objected to one of its Muslim students wearing a headscarf to school.

Lucknow: A school in Barabanki district has barred Muslim students from wearing headscarves to class on the ground that the scarves don’t match the dress code.

Anand Vihar School, a missionary school, has objected to one of its Muslim students wearing a headscarf to school. When the student’s father sought permission for the same in a written application to the principal, he received back the following reply.

“It is to clarify you that this is a minority school, but there are many communities in minority category, and one community cannot impose its rules on other communities. The school will not be able to provide any exemption to its rules”, letter read.

Principal Archana Thomas also asked him to not “disrupt” the school’s functioning by asking unnecessary questions.

“If you face any inconvenience, you can admit your ward in an Islamic school”, she told the student’s father.

Mohd. R. Rizvi, the student’s father, said that his daughter had been studying in the school since kindergarten, and as per Islam tradition, she had to cover her hair after reaching the age of nine.

“My daughter was asked not to wear headscarf to school and another girl was made to remove it as well. I argued that our Sikh brothers are also allowed even though their turban is not part of the dress code”, he said.

Mr Rizvi said that he had also met the district magistrate regarding the school order but no action was taken.

The school principal, Archana Thomas, meanwhile, said that the letter did not imply that the students were told to leave the school.

“It said if they have a problem with the rules, they can admit their child in another school, not necessarily an Islamic school” the principal said.

On the question of differentiating among communities by allowing Sikhs to wear turbans and barring Muslims from practising their beliefs, she said that the school did not have Sikh students and hence, the question did not arise.