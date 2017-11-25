The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 | Last Update : 07:23 PM IST

India, All India

'No longer a disturbed state,' says Nagaland; opposes proposal for extension of AFSPA

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 25, 2017, 5:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2017, 5:57 pm IST

The home ministry has proposed to extend it for another six months in Nagaland from December, after its term of extension lapses.

In a gazette notification in June this year, the home ministry had extended the AFSPA for six months in Nagaland.(Photo: Representational/PTI)
 In a gazette notification in June this year, the home ministry had extended the AFSPA for six months in Nagaland.(Photo: Representational/PTI)

Guwahati: In a significant move, the government of Nagaland has opposed the extension of Armed Forces (Special Power) Act (AFSPA) in the state while asserting that Nagaland is no longer a “disturbed area”.

Informing that the entire state was declared a disturbed area and term of AFSPA was extended for six months on June 30 this year, security sources told The Asian Age that the home ministry had sought the opinion of the state government on extending it further in the state.

In a letter written to the union home secretary, the special secretary of Nagaland S R Saravnan said, “In reference to your letter no. 7.10.20003NE-I (Pt) dated October 5, 2017, I am directed to inform you that government of Nagaland is opposed to the proposals for extension of notification declaring Nagaland as disturbed area.”

The special secretary pointed out, “The overall situation in Nagaland is by and large peaceful compared to other states of the country. The law enforcement agencies of the state are satisfactorily dispensing its duties.”

While opposing the extension of the AFSPA, he referred, “Most of underground factions are in truce with Government of India, except NSCN (K). The joining of six Naga National Political Groups in the ongoing peace-talks on the Naga political issue and support of civil society organization is significant sign of peaceful atmosphere.”

The letter of the special secretary, written to the home ministry on November 13, said, “In view of the relatively peaceful situation, the state government is of the view that extension of notification declaring Nagaland as disturbed area is not necessary.”

It is significant that contrary to its proposal for extending AFSPA in Nagaland, the home ministry had refused to extend the AFSPA in the neighbouring Assam but Assam government decided on its own to extend it for another six months recently.

There have been demands from various organizations in the Northeast as well as in Jammu and Kashmir for repealing the controversial AFSPA, which, they say, gives "sweeping powers" to the security forces to act against "civilians".

In a gazette notification in June this year, the home ministry had extended the AFSPA for six months in Nagaland. While extending the AFSPA home ministry said that it is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of Nagaland is in such a "disturbed and dangerous condition" that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary. The home ministry has proposed to extend it for another six months in Nagaland from December, after its term of extension lapses.

Tags: afspa, the asian age, government of india, home ministry, naga national political group
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

2

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

3

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

4

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

5

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham