

No interfaith conflict on Ayodhya issue, says Uma Bharti

Published : Nov 25, 2017, 12:29 am IST
 Uma Bharti (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Union minister for drinking water and sanitation Uma Bharti on Friday said hope of building Ram temple in Ayodhya has soared with the issue no longer provoking interfaith conflict in the historical city.

“The issue (of building Ram temple) is no more causing tension between two faiths (Hindus and Muslims) in Ayodhya. It clearly demonstrates that people of Ayodhya irrespective of their faiths have reached the common ground that the Ram temple should come up in Ayodhya,” Ms Bharti told reporters at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. She was currently on a day’s tour to MP.

The recent court verdict on the contentious issue has also been hailed by all sections of society, she said, adding, “This is a significant development to pave way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya”.

“Muslims have accepted the court verdict on Ram temple issue. It clearly indicates that there has never been any opposition to it from the Muslim community.

Only the Congress and SP used to instigate some mischievous elements in the minority community for political gains.

“The Congress and SP always believed in riot politics to come to power,” she added. She also hailed the role played by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to mediate between the communities.

