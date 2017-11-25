The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Making way for Shikhar Dhawan in the 2nd Test, Murali Vijay brought up his 16th half-century. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL 2nd Test Day 2: India post 185-1 at tea break
 
India, All India

J&K: 23-yr-old Army jawan's bullet-ridden body found in pool of blood at Shopian

PTI/ANI
Published : Nov 25, 2017, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2017, 2:41 pm IST

The body has been identified as that of Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of Sezan Keegam, a police official said.

Dar, the victim, had reportedly gone on leave 10 days ago and was missing since Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
 Dar, the victim, had reportedly gone on leave 10 days ago and was missing since Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Militants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army soldier and his bullet-riddled body was found on Saturday in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the army said.

Locals found the body lying in pool of blood inside Wothmula Nad area of Keegam, after which they informed the police.

He said the deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.

Mir had reportedly gone on leave 10 days ago and had gone missing on Tuesday.

He was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned Mir’s killing.

“Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed ,a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian. Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the Valley,” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the Territorial Army jawan’s killing and said, "The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic & reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation & heartfelt condolences to his family.”

 

Tags: j&k situation, j&k police, indian army, irfan ahmad dar, army jawan dead, bullet-ridden body of 23- year-old man
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmers wake up to see train moving in wrong direction

2

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

3

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

4

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

5

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham