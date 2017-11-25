J&K: 23-yr-old Army jawan's bullet-ridden body found in pool of blood at Shopian

The body has been identified as that of Irfan Ahmad Dar, a resident of Sezan Keegam, a police official said.

Dar, the victim, had reportedly gone on leave 10 days ago and was missing since Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Militants abducted and killed a 23-year-old Territorial Army soldier and his bullet-riddled body was found on Saturday in Shopian district of south Kashmir, the army said.

Locals found the body lying in pool of blood inside Wothmula Nad area of Keegam, after which they informed the police.

He said the deceased was identified as Irfan Ahmad Mir, a resident of Sezan Keegam.

Mir had reportedly gone on leave 10 days ago and had gone missing on Tuesday.

He was working in the Territorial Army and was abducted by militants and later killed, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned Mir’s killing.

“Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed ,a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian. Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the Valley,” Mehbooba said on Twitter.

Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Irfan Ahmed ,a brave Territorial Army soldier at Shopian.

Such heinous acts will not weaken our resolve to establish peace and normalcy in the valley. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 25, 2017

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the Territorial Army jawan’s killing and said, "The murder of young Irfan Dar is a very tragic & reprehensible act. My unqualified condemnation & heartfelt condolences to his family.”