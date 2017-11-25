The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 | Last Update : 02:43 AM IST

India, All India

Hafiz Saeed freed, hits out at Nawaz Sharif as a ‘traitor’

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 25, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2017, 1:59 am IST

Hafiz Saeed also targeted the Pak govt for ‘taking dictation from foreign masters’.

Supporters of Hafiz Saeed (second from left), head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, kiss his hands as he arrives after his release at a mosque in Lahore. (Photo: AP)
 Supporters of Hafiz Saeed (second from left), head of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, kiss his hands as he arrives after his release at a mosque in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

Islamabad/New Delhi/ Washington: Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba founder Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of the 26/11 atta-cks on Mumbai nine years ago, who was freed from house arrest late on Thursday night, on Friday attacked Pakistan’s ousted PM Nawaz Sharif as a “traitor” for advocating peace with India. He said Mr Sharif had committed “treason” by seeking friendship with India and ignoring the “Kashmir cause” while delivering a sermon at the JuD headquarters in Lahore. A large number of JuD and LeT activists had gathered at the Jamia Masjid Al-Qadsia at Chaub-urji to hear his speech.

Saeed also targeted the Pakistani government for “taking dictation from foreign masters”, in a clear reference to the US, which had put a $10 million bounty on his head.

“Nawaz Sharif asks why he was ousted? I tell him he was ousted because he committed treason against Pakistan by developing friendship with (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi,” he said, warning the PML(N) government not to “take dictation from the US and other countries and take its own decisions”.

After his release, meanwhile, the United States on Friday asked the Pakistan government to make sure that Hafiz Saeed was arrested again and charged for his crimes. “The United States is deeply concerned that Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest in Pakistan. LeT is a designated foreign terrorist organisation responsible for the death of hundreds of innocent civilians in terrorist attacks, including a number of American citizens,” US state department spokesperson Heather Nauert said, adding: “The Pakistani government should make sure that he is arrested and charged for his crimes.”

In New Delhi, reacting sharply to Hafiz Saeed’s remark after being released that he would continue fighting for Kashmiris till they get “freedom”, the Union home ministry said this was a mere “rearticulation of the agenda of terrorists who have thrived across the border”. While maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir will always remain an integral part of India, a senior MHA official said India’s security forces had given an “appropriate response” to such comments by subversive elements. “Not just the security forces, but even the people of Kashmir have given a suitable response to provocative comments by terror elements operating out of Pakistan,” the official added.

Late on Thursday night, Pakistan formally released Hafiz Saeed and withdrew the jail staff from his Johar Town residence in Lahore. Saeed spent 297 days in detention.

Hundreds of his supporters had gathered outside his house and showered rose petals on Saeed as he came out on Friday morning. They also distributed sweets amid full-throated slogans welcoming their leader’s release.

Tags: hafiz saeed, nawaz sharif, pakistani government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

2

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

3

Ayushmann signs another romantic comedy, to collaborate with Tevar director

4

China probes daycares after parents complain of needle marks, pills given to children

5

Spanish gang beheads man, pulls out heart before burying him

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham