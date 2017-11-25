The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 | Last Update : 01:19 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Making way for Shikhar Dhawan in the 2nd Test, Murali Vijay brought up his 16th half-century. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara scores fifty as hosts march on
 
India, All India

'Gujarat model' in reality is 'Narendra Modi marketing model', says Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published : Nov 25, 2017, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2017, 12:36 pm IST

Gujarat will be going to polls in two phases - on December 9 and 14, respectively and counting of votes will take place on December 18.

'Gujarat doesn't just belong to 5-10 big industrialists. The state belongs to the farmers, the labourers and the small-scale businessmen,' Rahul said. (Photo: PTI)
 'Gujarat doesn't just belong to 5-10 big industrialists. The state belongs to the farmers, the labourers and the small-scale businessmen,' Rahul said. (Photo: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday lashed out at the Prime Minister and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over 'Gujarat model' and termed it as 'Narendra Modi marketing model'.

"Using power of women in Gujarat, small and medium businesses and utilising power of youth after educating them is real 'Gujarat model'. What has been done by the BJP government in the past 22 years is not Gujarat model, instead it is Narendra Modi marketing model and now it has become Vijay Rupani model," Rahul said.

While addressing a crowd in Ahmedabad, Rahul said that the real Gujarat model is in the utilisation of power of women, small and medium businesses and educated youths.

This is not the first time that the Congress has questioned the state's model of development.

"Gujarat doesn't just belong to 5-10 big industrialists. The state belongs to the farmers, the labourers and the small-scale businessmen," said Rahul, who is on a two-day tour to Gujarat and is interacting with fishermen in Porbandar, Dalits in Sanand and pharmaceutical industrialists, doctors and teachers at separate events in Ahmedabad.

He also criticised the BJP-led government in Gujarat for stopping the subsidy given to fishermen to buy diesel for their boats.

Rahul also claimed that Gujarat, during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister gave away Rs 33,000 crore to Tata Motors for its Nano car plant.

His scathing remark comes a month after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed doubt on the development in Gujarat under the saffron party.

Gujarat will be going to polls in two phases -- on December 9 and 14, respectively and counting of votes will take place on December 18.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Gujarat and address eight rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat between November 27 and 29.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, vijay rupani, manmohan singh
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

2

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

3

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

4

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

5

Ayushmann signs another romantic comedy, to collaborate with Tevar director

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham