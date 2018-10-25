The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:26 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana opposition parties allege phone tapping, selective searches

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 4:57 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 4:57 pm IST

However, caretaker minister K T Rama Rao denied the allegations.

Opposition parties in Telangana on Thursday alleged that their phones were being tapped and selective searches of their vehicles were being carried out. (Photo: File)
 Opposition parties in Telangana on Thursday alleged that their phones were being tapped and selective searches of their vehicles were being carried out. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Opposition parties in Telangana on Thursday alleged that their phones were being tapped and selective searches of their vehicles were being carried out.

However, caretaker minister K T Rama Rao denied the allegations.

"We have information that they are tapping our phones. We came to know that they (government) acquired equipment to tap and listen to WhatsApp calls also," Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram claimed.

"Intelligence officials are saying this. Earlier they used to tap selectively. After the announcement of elections, all the phones are being tapped. We condemn such activities," he told reporters.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy had also alleged on Wednesday that officials close to caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were tapping their phones illegally and the issue had been brought to the notice of the Election Commission.

Reacting to the allegations, caretaker Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao tweeted: "For your information @UttamTPCC Garu @TelanganaPolice headed by @TelanganaDGP Mahendar Reddy Garu has been consistently rated as the best & a role model to the country in maintaining law & order. Lets not unnecessarily politicise & demoralise hardworking Telangana officers."

Kodandaram alleged that some 'shadow teams' were following him wherever he goes.

He charged police with selectively searching cars of opposition leaders, including his own and that of TDP leader Ramana.

"If you (government) want to search, you should search ruling party leaders’ vehicles also," he said.

"Another @KTRTRSs uncle Radhakrishna Rao has tasked his taskforce to specifically search (& harass) cars of opposition leaders only. All these illegal & partisan acts by KTRs uncles now will be dealt with very severely by the next @INCTelangana led government. #UnclesofKTR," the Congress leader tweeted.

Tags: k t rama rao, k chandrasekhar rao, telangana assembly polls, uttam kumar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham