President Kovind dismisses plea to disqualify 27 AAP MLAs

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 1:14 pm IST

The plea sought to disqualify 27 AAP MLAs of Delhi for holding office of profit by being appointed as chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samitis.

The President signed the order dismissing the plea based on an opinion given by the EC in July. The EC had found no merit in the plea. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The President signed the order dismissing the plea based on an opinion given by the EC in July. The EC had found no merit in the plea. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind is learnt to have dismissed a plea to disqualify 27 ruling Aam Admi Party MLAs of Delhi for allegedly holding office of profit by being appointed as chairpersons of Rogi Kalyan Samitis attached to various city hospitals.

The President signed the order dismissing the plea based on an opinion given by the Election Commission (EC) in July, a senior poll panel functionary said on Thursday. 

The EC had found no merit in the plea. 

Such pleas are sent to the President who forwards it to the EC. The EC then gives its opinion based on which the President has to issue orders.  

According to an order issued by the Delhi government's health and family welfare department on April 26, the ‘Rogi Kalyan Samitis' (Patient Welfare Committees) are advisory in nature which will assist health facilities, develop and customise strategies among others. 

It stated that each ‘Assembly Rogi Kalyan Samiti' will be provided Rs 3 lakh per annum as grand-in aid.

