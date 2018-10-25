The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

India, All India

Koregaon-Bhima violence: Maha govt moves SC challenging Bombay HC order

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 1:05 pm IST

Bombay HC had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharahstra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation.

The Supreme Court Bench said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court Bench said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order by which the extension of time granted to state police to conclude probe in the Koregaon Bhima violence case was set aside.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharahstra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation and file the charge sheet in the violence case in which several rights activist had been made accused. 

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submissions of lawyer Nishant Katneshwar, appearing for the Maharashtra government, that the appeal needed to be heard on an urgent basis. 

The lawyer said if the high court order is not stayed then accused in the violence case would become entitled for grant of statutory bail for want of non-filing of charge sheet within the stipulated period. 

The bench, which also comprises Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the appeal of the Maharashtra government would be heard on October 26. 

Earlier, the apex court had refused to interfere with the arrest of five rights activists by the Maharashtra Police in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence case and declined to appoint a SIT for probe into their arrest. 

The Maharashtra Police had arrested five activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha -- in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village in the state. 

Tags: koregaon-bhima violence, maharashtra govt, maharastra police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham