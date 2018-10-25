The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:03 PM IST

India, All India

India needs stable govt for next 10 yrs; weak coalitions bad: Ajit Doval

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 6:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 6:56 pm IST

Unstable regimes are more vulnerable to fragility, corruption, local political interest taking precedence over larger interests, Doval said.

Delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture here, he claimed that in the past four years, the country's 'national will' has been aroused. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture here, he claimed that in the past four years, the country's 'national will' has been aroused. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: India needs a strong, stable and decisive government for the next 10 years to achieve its political, economic and strategic objectives, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said Thursday, asserting that "weak coalitions will be bad" for the country.

Delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture here, he claimed that in the past four years, the country's "national will" has been aroused. Democracy is India's strength, it needs to be preserved, Doval said while speaking on the topic "Dream India 2030 -- Avoiding the pitfalls".

"Weakened democracies can tend to make a country a soft power. India cannot afford to be a soft power for the next few years. It will be compelled to take hard decisions," the National Security Advisor (NSA) said.

"If it becomes a soft power then you have to make compromises. And when you have to make compromises then your political survival takes precedence over the national interest," he asserted.

Fragmented polity will make it impossible for India to realise its will because weak governments are unable to take hard decisions, the NSA said. For taking India ahead, it will be necessary to take hard decisions, which are good for the people but are not necessarily populist, Doval said.

"India will need a strong, stable and decisive government for the next 10 years, let there be no doubt about it, to achieve our national, political, economic and strategic objectives," he said, adding that weak coalitions will be bad for the country.

Unstable regimes are more vulnerable to fragility, corruption and local political interest taking precedence over the larger interests, he said at the event organised by All India Radio.

In his lecture, Doval cited the example of Brazil that was doing well at the global level but political instability hampered its growth. "India cannot go for unstable coalitions," he said. Till 2030, India needs a decisive government and decisive leadership, he added. He also stressed the need for adhering to the rule of law with religious commitment.

Tags: national security advisor, ajit doval, democracy, unstable regime, corruption
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham