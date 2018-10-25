Four men held for lurking outside CBI chief Alok Verma's Delhi residence

The Delhi police have taken the group of men into custody and they are currently being questioned.

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Four people were seen lurking outside the residence of ousted CBI director Alok Verma on Thursday morning.

Unconfirmed reports mentioned that the men belonged to Intelligence Bureau and were keeping a watch on Verma, reported NDTV.

#WATCH: Earlier visuals of two of the four people (who were seen outside the residence of #AlokVerma) being taken for questioning. #CBI #Delhi pic.twitter.com/2KnqNfrnH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2018

CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave on Wednesday after Verma alleged Asthana of corruption and an ugly feud broke out between the top two officials of the investigating agency.