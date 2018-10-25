The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar shelter home rapes 'scary, horrible', key accused influential: SC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 12:37 pm IST

The Supreme Court also questioned inaction of Bihar government in the Bihar shelter home rape case.

The Supreme Court issued a notice to Brajesh Thakur, asking him to explain why he should not be transferred to jail outside Bihar. (Photo: PTI)
 The Supreme Court issued a notice to Brajesh Thakur, asking him to explain why he should not be transferred to jail outside Bihar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case "horrible" and "scary" and questioned inaction of Bihar government in the case.

The court also said that it will not be appropriate to keep Brajesh Thakur in Bihar jail as he is a very influential person.

"Its very scary and terrible. What is the Bihar government doing? Brajesh Thakur (main accused) is a very influential man," said the apex court.

The court issued a notice to Thakur, asking him to explain why he should not be transferred to jail outside Bihar.

The top court also said CBI team investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home case should not be changed.

The Supreme Court asked the Bihar government and the CBI to explain delay in tracing whereabouts of ex-minister Manju Verma's husband Chandrashekhar Verma.

Tags: supreme court, bihar government, muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, cbi, brajesh thakur
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham