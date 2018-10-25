The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018

India, All India

Assam BJP MLA Terash Gowalla withdraws resignation from assembly

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 4:32 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 4:32 pm IST

On October 23, BJP MLA terash Gowalla had alleged that he was neglected in recent appointment in Assam Gas Company Ltd.

'Assam CM explained complexities regarding appointments as different communities and regions have to be accommodated,' Terash Gowalla said. (Photo: Facebook | @TerashGowalla)
 'Assam CM explained complexities regarding appointments as different communities and regions have to be accommodated,' Terash Gowalla said. (Photo: Facebook | @TerashGowalla)

Guwahati: BJP MLA Terash Gowalla on Thursday withdrew his resignation from the Assembly, two days after he submitted it to the Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on some issues.

Gowalla, however, had not submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker.

"The chief minister called me for a meeting last night (Wednesday) to discuss the issue. He explained the complexities regarding appointments as different communities and regions have to be accommodated," the first-time MLA told news agency PTI.

"The CM appreciated my concerns and assured that these will be addressed in future. As he personally requested me to withdraw the resignation, so I have decided accordingly. I sent a mail to him this morning (Thursday) and withdrew the resignation," Gowalla said.

On October 23, the BJP legislator had alleged that he was neglected in recent appointment in the Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL).

"That is one reason. AGCL is in Duliajan and people have made me their representative. They have some expectations from me. Without any consultation to me, the appointment in the company was made. I am not saying that you (government) give the post to me, but at least I should have been consulted," he had said.

Tags: assam assembly, bjp, terash gowalla
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

