The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 | Last Update : 07:19 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: de Grandhomme sees off Virat Kohli
 
India, All India

Tipu Sultan died 'heroic death fighting British': President Kovind

ANI
Published : Oct 25, 2017, 6:56 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2017, 6:58 pm IST

Kovind was addressing the joint session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on the 60th anniversary of Vidhan Soudha.

President Ram Nath Kovind's statement comes amid the controversy triggered few days back after the Karnataka government planned to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan on November 10. (Photo: ANI)
 President Ram Nath Kovind's statement comes amid the controversy triggered few days back after the Karnataka government planned to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan on November 10. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday lauded erstwhile Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, saying he died a heroic death fighting the British.

The President's statement comes amid the controversy triggered few days back after the Karnataka government planned to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan on November 10.

"Tipu Sultan died a heroic death fighting the British. He was also a pioneer in use of Mysore rockets in warfare," Kovind said, while addressing the joint session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council on the 60th anniversary of the Vidhan Soudha.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had rejected the invitation to the celebration and called it a 'shameful' event.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development Anant Kumar Hegde had conveyed to the Karnataka Government to not invite him to the "shameful" event of Tipu Sultan Jayanti.

"I have conveyed to the Karnataka government not to invite me to the shameful event of glorifying a person known as a brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist," Hegde tweeted.

Meanwhile, in his speech, President Kovind also said, "Both houses of the legislature jointly and collectively represent the will and aspirations of the people of Karnataka. The houses also represent the ideals, optimism, energy and the dynamism of the Kannadiga people. The Vidhan Soudha building is a monument to the history of public service in Karnataka."

The President also stressed upon the importance of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council and said they both were sacred temples of democracy.

"The Legislature is a place to discuss, dissent and finally decide. It is an embodiment of the will, aspirations and hopes of people," he added.

The President further called for raising the level of political and policy discourse.

"We are aware of the three D's of legislature i.e. it is a place to debate, dissent and finally decide. If we add the fourth 'D' i.e. decency, only then the fifth 'D' namely democracy becomes a reality," he added.

Tags: ram nath kovind, tipu sultan, tipu sultan heroic death, birth anniversary, vidhan soudha
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

2

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

3

LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: de Grandhomme sees off Virat Kohli

4

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

5

Spurned women kidnap man and leave him naked in woods

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham