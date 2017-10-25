The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 | Last Update : 02:49 AM IST

India, All India

Supreme Court orders demolition of parking lot at Taj Mahal

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Oct 25, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2017, 2:14 am IST

The bench said that the parking ground could be an environmental hazard.

At present, a two-storey parking lot exists near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. (Photo: PTI)
 At present, a two-storey parking lot exists near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stepped in to protect world heritage monument Taj Mahal by ordering demolition of a parking lot surrounding it.

A bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta passed the order on an application from environmentalist M.C. Mehta, who alleged that the UP government had not obtained necessary environmental clearances.

The bench directed Agra authorities to demolish within four weeks the parking lot for tourists which was being built within one kilometre of the eastern gate of the 17th century mausoleum.

When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday , the top court asked about the presence of the counsel appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government. When it was informed that no advocate was present, the bench said the parking lot would be demolished.

Soon after the order was passed, Uttar Pradesh additional advocate general Aishwarya Bhati brought to the notice of the court that the demolition order was passed when the state counsel was not present and the application seeking permission for construction of a multi-level car parking lot was pending. At present, a two-storey parking lot exists near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. The bench told the counsel that the application has been dismissed for default (non-appearance of lawyer) and the state could file a fresh application for restoration, which would be considered.     

The bench said that the parking ground could be an environmental hazard.

In the last hearing, the apex court pulled up the state and the Central government for seeking its permission to cut over 400 trees to lay down an additional railway track between Mathura in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The Centre said that in order to clear the bottleneck of train movement, it was necessary to lay down the additional track in the stretch. The court would hear the matter next month.

The Bench had observed in August “Do you want to destroy the world famous Taj Mahal. This (Taj Mahal) is a world-famous monument and you (government) want to destroy it? Have you seen the recent pictures of Taj? Go to the Internet and have a look at it. If you want, then file an affidavit or application and say that the Union of India wants to destroy the Taj.”

Tags: taj mahal, supreme court, up government

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhone X available for pre-orders starting October 27

2

New semiconductor capable of doing ‘optical communication’

3

Amul makes business proposition to Railways, gets back 'butterly' reply

4

After 10 months as teetotaller, Pooja Bhatt announces book on her battle with alcoholism

5

Iphone X demand will be substantial, but not exceptional: survey

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

The word itself is derived from the Sanskrit word "deepavali," meaning "series of lighted lamps," hence, it is also known as the festival of lights. (Photo: PTI)

Nation lights up on Diwali eve

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham