Modi, Ghani hold detailed terror, security, aid review

Modi-Ghani meet came just a day before US secretary of state Tillerson will hold talks with Indian leadership.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday discussed a range of bilateral, regional and global issues and expressed their “firm resolve” to end the menace of terrorism. The two leaders also agreed that “renunciation of violence and terror; and closure of cross-border safe havens and sanctuaries were essential for any meaningful progress and lasting peace”. This was President Ghani’s fourth visit to India in the last three years and the 12th personal interaction between the two leaders.

Later, in an address at the Vivekananda International Foundation, Mr Ghani made a hard-hitting attack on Pakistan for supporting terror and said that the time had come for Pakistan “to make a clear choice” suggesting that the country may have to pay a price under the US’ South Asia policy if it did not stop backing terror groups. The timing of Mr Ghani’s unscheduled visit is crucial as it comes on the same day US secretary of state Rex Tillerson landed in India.

Mr Tillerson had also made an unscheduled visit to Afghanistan before his planned visit to Islamabad. The Ghani-Modi meeting comes a day before the US secretary of state meets the Indian leadership on Wednesday. The US wants India to play a greater role in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi and President Ghani had a restricted meet in a one-on-one format and a working lunch, the MEA said. Development assistance by India and connectivity issues were also discussed at the meeting. “The support extended by India in the defence and security fields, including training of thousands of Afghan defence and security personnel was positively assessed. The Indian side agreed to extend further assistance depending upon the needs of the Afghan defence and police forces,” the MEA said, in a statement after talks between the two leaders. The MEA further said, “The Indian leadership reiterated its support for a negotiated political reconciliation in Afghanistan that is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled. It was emphasised that renunciation of violence and terror; and closure of cross border safe havens and sanctuaries were essential for any meaningful progress and lasting peace.”

In his address, Mr Ghani identified terrorism as a major challenge facing the region. Mr Ghani, in a clear reference to Pakistan, said unfettered support is being provided to the terror groups, which are destabilising the entire region. “Sanctuaries are provided, logistics are provided, training is provided, ideological base is provided...Pakistan has come to a juncture and it needs to make a choice,” he said, asserting, “Our reaction will be determined by its choices.”

Talking about the peace process, Mr Ghani suggested that he does not ignore India’s role in bringing peace and stability to the war-ravaged country. He said the next round of Kabul process will be held in January next year. He said the South Asia strategy announced by the Trump administration was a “game changer” as it recommends multi-dimensional condition-based approach for the region.

“It (the strategy) singled out India for engagement in this approach,” he told the select gathering of a number of foreign envoys, former diplomats, strategic affairs experts and intellectuals.

Asked about defence cooperation with India, he referred to supply of four attack helicopters to Afghan Air Force by India. “Our collaboration with India is very open. We are delighted with the four helicopters. More Mi 35 helicopters are welcome,” he said, refusing to elaborate further.

The Afghan President also rejected suspicion in Islamabad that India and Afghanistan have joined hands against Pakistan. “There are no secret agreement between Afghanistan and India. There are no secret Indian facilities. There is no destabilisation of any neighbours from Afghanistan taking place through implicit or explicit collusion. Let’s get out of the word of fiction,” he said.

Talking about the fragile peace process in Afghanistan, he said effort will be to win the war morally.

“We would like to see a push-back from Pakistan vis-a-vis Taliban and not a Pakistan-managed peace process with the Taliban. We want peace with Pakistan and that is a fundamental issue for our stability,” said the Afghan president.