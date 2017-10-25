The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 | Last Update : 07:19 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: de Grandhomme sees off Virat Kohli
 
India, All India

March 31 new deadline to link Aadhaar to govt schemes: Govt to SC

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2017, 5:57 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2017, 5:58 pm IST

The deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar identification number to avail benefits of various government schemes was previously December.

The government has not said that no action would be taken against those who do not want to link their Aadhaar with either bank accounts or mobile numbers. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The government has not said that no action would be taken against those who do not want to link their Aadhaar with either bank accounts or mobile numbers. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar identification number to avail benefits of various government schemes would be extended till March 31 next year, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

It told a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that the deadline for Aadhaar linking to avail benefits of the schemes was to end in December and it has now been decided to extend it till March 31, 2018.

"We have decided to extend it till March 31, 2018," Attorney General KK Venugopal told the bench, which also comprised Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.

The counsel appearing for petitioners, who have challenged the government's move to make Aadhaar mandatory for these schemes, raised the issue of the mandatory linking of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) number with bank accounts and mobile numbers.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for petitioners, said the main Aadhaar matter should be heard soon, as though the government has decided to extend the deadline till March 31 next year, it has also not said that no action would be taken against those who do not want to link their Aadhaar with either bank accounts or mobile numbers.

"Final hearing of the matter is necessary. They can make a statement that they will not take course of action against those who don't want to link Aadhaar," Divan said.

When the Attorney General said that he wanted to take instructions on certain issues, the bench asked the Centre to mention the matter before it on Monday.

Tags: aadhaar card, aadhaar mobile numbers, aadhaar bank accounts, aadhaar link schemes, aadhaar linking deadline
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

2

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

3

LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: de Grandhomme sees off Virat Kohli

4

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

5

Spurned women kidnap man and leave him naked in woods

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham