Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

India

Bank recapitalisation to provide employment to youth: Amit Shah

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2017, 9:08 am IST

BJP chief said, bank recapitalisation will not only give impetus to businesses but also provide employment to the youth.

BJP chief Amit Shah also hailed the announcement on Rs 6.92 lakh crore spending on infrastructure. (Photo: PTI | File)
New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday described the government's announcement of Rs 2.11 lakh crore for bank recapitalisation as "historic" and said it will not only give impetus to businesses but also provide employment to
the youth.

He also hailed the announcement on Rs 6.92 lakh crore spending on infrastructure.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the bank recapitalisation decision, terming it as "historic".

In a tweet, Shah said the "courageous" decision will not only give impetus to businesses but also provide job opportunities to the youth.

In another tweet, he said spending on highways will lead to creation of world class infrastructure and give fresh momentum to economy.

Jaitley, earlier on Tuesday, announced a massive Rs 6.92 lakh crore infrastructure spending and another Rs 2.11 lakh crore for bank recapitalisation to revive investments as well as growth.

Tags: amit shah, bank recapitalisation, arun jaitley, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

