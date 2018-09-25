The Asian Age | News

Keep criminals away from politics, SC directs Parliament to make laws

Published : Sep 25, 2018, 11:09 am IST
Supreme Court said while decriminalisation of politics is important, making it a law is not possible.

The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking to disqualify candidates contesting elections after a court has framed charges against him or her. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Terming criminalisation of politics in the world’s largest democracy as ‘unsettling’, the Supreme Court asked the Parliament to frame measures to battle this menace.

The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking to disqualify candidates contesting elections after a court has framed charges against him or her.

The 5-member Constitution bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra, directed candidates to declare his or her criminal antecedents to the Election Commission before contesting polls.

The court ruled that citizens have a right to be informed about their candidates’ past.

The top court made it obligatory for political parties to put out all information about their candidates on their websites.

It also directed wider publicity about political candidates through print and electronic media.

“Informed choice is the cornerstone of a democracy,” the bench said.

