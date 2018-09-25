The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 06:12 PM IST

India, All India

Resignation of cops ‘negligible’, restricted to south Kashmir: J&K govt

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 5:34 pm IST

J&K chief secy said all SPOs have been instructed about their personal safety and govt is in process of enhancing their honorarium.

Three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen on September 21. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen on September 21. (Photo: File | PTI)

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said the number of resignations of special police officers (SPOs), who have borne the brunt of militant attacks, is "negligible" and is restricted to certain areas of south Kashmir only.

State chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam said all SPOs have been instructed about their personal safety while the government is in process of enhancing their honorarium.

"The problem of resignation of SPOs are restricted to certain areas. There is by and large no such problem in north and central Kashmir. It is concentrated in south Kashmir," he told reporters in Srinagar.

Subrahmanyam said there were 30,000 SPOs in the state and the number of SPOs "resigning is negligible". "We know that the honorarium of SPOs was enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per month some time ago. The honorarium will be hiked substantially, but I do not want to give out any figures as it will be decided by the State Administrative Council (headed by the Governor)," he added.

The chief secretary said a decision in this regard will be taken in a few days.

Three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen on September 21.

Also Read: Terrorists abduct, kill 3 J&K cops after 'resign or get killed' threat

Earlier reports suggested that the killings had triggered panic in the lower ranks of the police department with at least six policemen resigning.

The Home Ministry had said the reports have appeared in a section of media that some special police officers in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned, but the state police has confirmed that these reports are "untrue and motivated".

Tags: j&k government, spos resignation, terrorism, j&k police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

2

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

3

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

4

7 signs you could be suffering womb cancer

5

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham