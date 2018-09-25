Refrain from crime during 'Pitru Paksha', do 'something' on other days: Bihar Dy CM

Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejaswi Yadav, took to Twitter to criticise the comments.

'With folded hands, I want to appeal to all the criminals to refrain from indulging in criminal activities during the time of 'Pitru Paksha'. During other days, you keep doing something or the other,' Sushil Modi said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Gaya: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has requested criminals to refrain from indulging in illegal activities during the period of 'Pitru Paksha'.

"With folded hands, I want to appeal to all the criminals to refrain from indulging in criminal activities during the time of 'Pitru Paksha'. During other days, you keep doing something or the other," Sushil Modi said while addressing an event on Sunday.

Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejaswi Yadav, took to Twitter to criticise the comments.

Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi shamelessly with folded hands begging to Criminals, not to commit any crime in next 15 days as it dents his govt’s image. Later in festive season u r free to do what u do like kidnap, loot & shoot.



Shame on U Mr. Modi! The hypocrite reciter of Jungalraj pic.twitter.com/iuNgzL2oYe — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 25, 2018

Pitru Paksha is a 16-day lunar period in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. During this time, Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings.

Pitru Paksha started on Monday and will go on till October 8.