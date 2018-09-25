The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

India, All India

Refrain from crime during 'Pitru Paksha', do 'something' on other days: Bihar Dy CM

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 10:56 am IST

Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejaswi Yadav, took to Twitter to criticise the comments.

'With folded hands, I want to appeal to all the criminals to refrain from indulging in criminal activities during the time of 'Pitru Paksha'. During other days, you keep doing something or the other,' Sushil Modi said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'With folded hands, I want to appeal to all the criminals to refrain from indulging in criminal activities during the time of 'Pitru Paksha'. During other days, you keep doing something or the other,' Sushil Modi said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Gaya: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has requested criminals to refrain from indulging in illegal activities during the period of 'Pitru Paksha'.

"With folded hands, I want to appeal to all the criminals to refrain from indulging in criminal activities during the time of 'Pitru Paksha'. During other days, you keep doing something or the other," Sushil Modi said while addressing an event on Sunday.

Bihar Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejaswi Yadav, took to Twitter to criticise the comments. 

 

 

Pitru Paksha is a 16-day lunar period in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. During this time, Hindus pay homage to their ancestors, especially through food offerings.

Pitru Paksha started on Monday and will go on till October 8. 

Tags: sushil modi, pitru paksha, tejaswi yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Gaya

