Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

India, All India

Noted musician, wife injured in car accident in Kerala; 2-yr-old daughter dies

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 1:25 pm IST

The accident occurred when violinist Balabhaskar, along with his family, was returning home from Thrissur in their car, police said.

2-year-old Tejaswini Bala was declared brought dead by private hospital, where Balabhaskar, his wife and car driver are undergoing treatment for injuries. (Photo: Facebook | Balabhaskar)
 2-year-old Tejaswini Bala was declared brought dead by private hospital, where Balabhaskar, his wife and car driver are undergoing treatment for injuries. (Photo: Facebook | Balabhaskar)

Thiruvananthapuram: The two-year-old daughter of noted violinist Balabhaskar was killed while the musician and his wife were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree at Pallippuram on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the family was returning home from Thrissur in their car, the police said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle which hit a tree in the early hours.

Their daughter Tejaswini Bala was declared brought dead by the private hospital, where Balabhaskar, his wife and car driver are undergoing treatment for injuries.

Balabhaskar is known for his stage performances in and outside Kerala.

