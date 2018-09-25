Love India, give regards to my friend Modi: Trump to Sushma Swaraj

Mr Trump responded, “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” Indian diplomatic sources said.

United Nations: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj met US President Donald Trump on Monday during a high-level event on countering drug trafficking hosted by the American leader at the UN.

As Mr Trump left the stage at the conclusion of the event, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley warmly hugged Ms Swaraj and introduced her to the President. When Ms Swaraj told the US President that she has brought greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Trump responded, “I love India, give my regards to my friend PM Modi,” Indian diplomatic sources said.