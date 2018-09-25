The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

India, All India

Can Aadhaar be made mandatory? Supreme Court verdict tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 7:00 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 7:00 pm IST

The top court had reserved its verdict on petitions challenging constitutional validity of Aadhaar on May 10.

It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. (Representational Image)
 It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar law on the ground that it violated human rights and right to privacy in every possible way and subjected the citizens to continued surveillance.

A constitution bench comprising the Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan had reserved verdict on May 10.

It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. The overall impact of Aadhaar law, which affects ‘right to privacy’ and lacked security for protection of data, violated every aspect of human rights guaranteed to citizens under the constitution.

It was submitted that government’s insistence on “seeding” Aadhaar numbers viz. the practice of incorporating the Aadhaar number into several databases, furthers the risk of identity theft as mere possession of the Aadhaar number can then enable an identity thief to access a host of other information linked to one’s Aadhaar number but stored in different databases.

It was pointed out that the Aadhaar Act treats weaker and vulnerable sections of society as second-class citizens because they receive benefits and subsidy from the government. Those who did not receive benefits are forced to obtain Aadhaar as it is linked to various other laws. It affects bodily integrity, personal autonomy and has the inherent defect of compelling everyone to have an Aadhaar. The combined legislative scheme makes it impossible to live in India without Aadhaar.

The NDA government defended the Aadhaar law saying it was a policy decision of the previous UPA government, which introduced Aadhaar-based identity for the citizens. The present government only continued the policy decision of the previous government. It dispelled the apprehension of surveillance of citizens or that the data is being shared by the collecting entities is misplaced, as the encrypted information cannot be shared.

It was submitted that the information collected under the Aadhaar scheme is absolutely safe and kept confidential and there is no question of data breach. It said the mere possibility of misuse of a law couldn’t be a ground to strike down its constitutional validity.

Tags: supreme court, aadhaar, right to privacy, data privacy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

2

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

3

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

4

7 signs you could be suffering womb cancer

5

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham