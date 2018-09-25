The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 09:37 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala: 16 PFI activists named accused in SFI leader Abhimanyu's death

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 8:28 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 8:32 pm IST

The 1,500-page charge sheet stated that PFI activists were involved in killing of SFI leader Abhimanyu on July 2.

A clash between SFI and Campus Front activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of 20-year-old student leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja's College in Kochi. (Photo: File)
 A clash between SFI and Campus Front activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of 20-year-old student leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja's College in Kochi. (Photo: File)

Kochi: Sixteen activists of radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), its student and political offshoots -- Campus Front and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) -- were named as accused in the charge sheet filed by police on Tuesday into the killing of a student leader in July.

The 1,500-page charge sheet, submitted before Ernakulam Judicial First Class Court-II, stated that the activists of these outfits were involved in the killing of Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader Abhimanyu on July 2.

So far, 20 persons, part of a 30-member gang involved in the murder, have been arrested. The prime accused, Campus Front leader Muhammed, was arrested on July 17.

Muhammed, a third-year Arabic degree student in the Maharaja's College, allegedly organised the group, comprising activists of PFI, SDPI and Campus Front, to attack SFI activists in the college campus.

A clash between SFI and Campus Front (student wing of SDPI--an Islamic political outfit) activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of the 20-year-old student leader at Maharaja's College in Kochi, police said.

Abhimanyu, second-year BSc Environmental Chemistry student and native of Vattavada in Idukki district of Kerala, was stabbed to death, they said.

Tags: pfi activists, kerala police, abhimanyu killing
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

2

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

3

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

4

7 signs you could be suffering womb cancer

5

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham