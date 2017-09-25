The Asian Age | News

Rajnath Singh will visit Sino-India border areas in U’khand

Singh will also address IAS and IPS probationers at the Lal Bahadur Shas-tri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Union home minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Indo-China border in the Uttarakhand region later this week. The region is considered sensitive as it has witnessed incidents of transgression by the Chinese troops in the past.

During his visit, the home minister will hold discussions with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Barahoti, which is close to the one of the highest border outpost at a height of 14,311 feet.

Following the resolution of the Dokalam stand-off, this is the first visit by any senior minister to the China border and Mr Singh will also go to ITBP border outposts at Rimk-him, Mana and Auli, all of which are at an altitude of more than 10,000 feet during his four-day visit starting on September 28.

During the visit, Mr Singh will also address IAS and IPS probationers at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie. He will also interact with senior Central government officials of the rank of additional secretary during the visit. It is reported that Chinese troops had come 800 meters inside Indian territory in the Barahoti sector and even stayed there for w while before going back.

In addition, the home minister will also review security along the Indo-China border, progress development of different infrastructure projects and is also expected to address a “Sainik Sammelan”.

