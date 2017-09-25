The Asian Age | News

CBI court dismisses Dera chief's driver petition of recording fresh statement

ANI
Khatta Singh's lawyer Navkiran Singh said that the CBI had opted out the petition of the former as the Dera Party's lawyer had opposed it.

In this file photo, jailed godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim greets followers as he arrives for a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
Panchkula: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday dismissed the application of Khatta Singh, former driver of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, to record fresh statement in a murder case against the Dera chief.

Khatta Singh, who retracted his statement in 2012, on September 16 moved an application in the special CBI court in Panchkula to record a fresh statement.

Khatta alleged that he had earlier received threats to his life and to the life of his son.

During the earlier hearing there was an argument between both the sides on Khatta Singh's petition.

The CBI court of Judge Jagdeep Singh is hearing two case of killing of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh involving Ram Rahim.

Chhatrapati was shot at in October 2002 in Sirsa after a newspaper owned by him, 'Poora Sach', published an anonymous letter narrating how women were being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters.

He later succumbed to injuries.

Ranjit was shot dead in July 2002.

He was killed for his suspected role in circulating the anonymous letter which made the allegations of sexual exploitation, according to the prosecution.

Ram Rahim is in jail serving 20 years in two rape cases.

