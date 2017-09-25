The Asian Age | News

BJP National Executive Meet: PM to list out govt's pro-poor measures

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2017, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2017, 11:36 am IST

Narendra Modi, who will attend the day-long meet, is expected to highlight his government's flagship programmes.

BJP National Executive Meeting at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 BJP National Executive Meeting at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding its National Executive Meeting at the Talkatora stadium in Delhi. About 2,500 members of the ruling party, including 13 Chief Ministers and all its elected MPs and MLAs are attending Monday's meet, Day 2 of the National Executive meet. BJP national President Amit Shah will chair the meeting while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address partymen in the evening.

Here are the key points:- 

  1. 13 Chief Ministers, 1,400 legislators, 280 parliamentarians - around 2,500 delegates - will congregate at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi for a day-long session
  2. Monday's meeting will be BJP's first-ever televised National Executive Meeting
  3. Monday's meeting is being called an "extended" National Executive Meet as the party wraps up year-long celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of its founder Deendayal Upadhyaya 
  4. The meet will strategise party's forthcoming actions for the upcoming state polls and set a roadmap for the 2019 general election
  5. The meeting is being chaired by BJP chief Amit Shah, who met office-bearers, state chiefs and key organisational leaders on Sunday to finalise Monday's agenda, including the resolutions that will be passed by the party. He will make the opening remarks
  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the day-long meet, is expected to highlight his government's flagship programmes
  7. Modi could also highlight his government's pro-poor measures and other policy decisions, including the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST), in his valedictory address, sources said the Rohingya issue could also find a mention in the resolution, and the party will reiterate the government's stand on the matter
  8. Modi's address is also expected to provide broad guidelines on how the party can revitalise its connect with the people
  9. Atrocities on the Sangh Parivar's cadre and supporters in Left-ruled Kerala and the “appeasement politics” of the Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government may also be taken up at the meeting as the saffron cadre of both states have requested the leadership to highlight the issue at the national level
  10. A cultural event will be held at the end of the day-long meet. Regional songs from different states will be performed with a common theme - India
  11. The cultural event has been planned to mark the culmination of year-long centenary celebrations of party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya. The event has been named "Bharat Geetmala".
Tags: narendra modi, bharatiya janata party, amit shah, national executive meet, talkatora stadium
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

