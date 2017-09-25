BJP National Executive Meet: PM to list out govt's pro-poor measures

Narendra Modi, who will attend the day-long meet, is expected to highlight his government's flagship programmes.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding its National Executive Meeting at the Talkatora stadium in Delhi. About 2,500 members of the ruling party, including 13 Chief Ministers and all its elected MPs and MLAs are attending Monday's meet, Day 2 of the National Executive meet. BJP national President Amit Shah will chair the meeting while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address partymen in the evening.

Here are the key points:-