Anti-militancy operation in J&K's Uri, body of militant found

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2017, 4:44 pm IST
The area of operation was expanded to ensure that no militants get away from the security forces' cordon.

 Representational Image. (Photo: File/PTI)

Srinagar: Security forces, on Monday, recovered body of a militant near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of Kashmir, taking the number of ultras killed in the operation there to four.

Security forces Monday morning resumed the anti-militancy operation, which was launched on Sunday, following information about presence of more militants in the area.

"We have recovered body of another militant, which takes the number of militants killed in the operation to four," an Army official said.

"The operation resumed this morning after there were reports of more militants hiding in the area," the official said.

He said the area of operation was expanded to ensure that no militants get away from the security forces' cordon.

Three Pakistani militants were killed on Sunday in the gunbattle with security forces in Kalgai area of Uri.Three civilians and a soldier were injured in the operation.

Director General of Police SP Vaid had said the militants were planning a suicide attack like the one carried out on an Army base last year in Uri that left 19 soldiers dead and several others injured.

"A big tragedy has been averted.Like the suicide attack on the Army base last year, they (militants) had similar plan this time also but the police and the Army got information before hand," Vaid told reporters.

