CSMT station to get Rs 1,642 crore makeover

Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is set to get a makeover with world class facilities at a cost of Rs 1,642 crore.

Addressing reporters via virtual mode on Monday, ISRDC managing director and chief executive officer Sanjeev Kumar Lohia said the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai would not only be limited to improving the facade of the station, but emphasis will be given on the restoration of its heritage first.

The CSMT is a UNESCO recognised world heritage site and the biggest railway terminal in Mumbai. The 130-year-old majestic building, constructed in Victorian Gothic style, houses the Central Railways headquarters and also platforms of the suburban and long distance trains.

“Since it is a heritage structure, the first important element is to restore its heritage. We will restore the heritage to the 1950-level,” Mr Lohia said.

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) on August 20 invited the Request For Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the station through the public private partnership (PPP) model. Under the project, the plan is to shift some railway offices from the premises to Byculla and Wadi Bunder yards, create more pedestrian areas and have an access control system at the station.

According to IRSDC, the project cost of Rs 1,642 crore, includes the construction cost of Rs 1,231 crore and financing cost of Rs 328 crore. The redevelopment of the structure will be done on a DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate and transfer) basis.