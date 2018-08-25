The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

India, All India

Sunny Leone, deer, elephant, pigeon make it to voter's list in UP's Ballia

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 3:34 pm IST

Photograph of Sunny Leone appeared next to the name of a 51-year-old woman on the voter list.

The revised two-page list recently updated recently on the government website has a scantily clad woman resembling Sunny Leone, apart from an elephant, a pigeon and a deer next to the name of residents of the district. (Photo: File)
 The revised two-page list recently updated recently on the government website has a scantily clad woman resembling Sunny Leone, apart from an elephant, a pigeon and a deer next to the name of residents of the district. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone who is not even an Indian citizen has her photo featured in the voter's list for Ballia constituency in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The revised two-page list recently updated recently on the government website has a scantily clad woman resembling Sunny Leone, apart from an elephant, a pigeon and a deer next to the name of residents of the district.

According to reports, photograph of Sunny Leone appeared next to the name of a 51-year-old woman, an African elephant was seen alongside the name of former cabinet minister Narad Rai and deer in place of one Ankur Singh.

“While the list carries the picture of a scantily clad woman resembling Leone in place of voter Durgawati Singh of Vivekanand Colony, it carries photograph of an elephant against the name of former cabinet minister Narad Rai and picture of a deer in place of Kunwar Ankur Singh,” The Times of India quoted a senior district official as saying.

Except the picture, all the other details in the voters' list are correct including the house number and locality.  

The discrepancies in the revised list, which was prepared on the Election Commission’s directives and uploaded on the official website on July 15, were exposed after two pages of the same were leaked to the media.

Voter lists are being updated across Uttar Pradesh ahead the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The first deadline in Ballia was July 15, according to reports.

"This was done by one of our data entry operators. He was recently transferred from a city area to a rural one. We have filed an FIR against this person and we are modifying these details," NDTV quoted Manoj Kumar Singhal, senior officer with the Ballia district administration saying.

"We found out on August 15 that voter IDs of around 7-8 voters are tampered with and their photos have been replaced with those of birds and animals. It was clear that this has been done by one of our operators. Operator Vishnu Dev Verma was arrested," news agency ANI quoted Ballia Additional District Magistrate saying.

Tags: election commission, uttar pradesh, ballia, sunny leone
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

2

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

3

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

4

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

5

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham