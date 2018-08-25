Sunny Leone, deer, elephant, pigeon make it to voter's list in UP's Ballia

Photograph of Sunny Leone appeared next to the name of a 51-year-old woman on the voter list.

The revised two-page list recently updated recently on the government website has a scantily clad woman resembling Sunny Leone, apart from an elephant, a pigeon and a deer next to the name of residents of the district. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone who is not even an Indian citizen has her photo featured in the voter's list for Ballia constituency in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The revised two-page list recently updated recently on the government website has a scantily clad woman resembling Sunny Leone, apart from an elephant, a pigeon and a deer next to the name of residents of the district.

According to reports, photograph of Sunny Leone appeared next to the name of a 51-year-old woman, an African elephant was seen alongside the name of former cabinet minister Narad Rai and deer in place of one Ankur Singh.

“While the list carries the picture of a scantily clad woman resembling Leone in place of voter Durgawati Singh of Vivekanand Colony, it carries photograph of an elephant against the name of former cabinet minister Narad Rai and picture of a deer in place of Kunwar Ankur Singh,” The Times of India quoted a senior district official as saying.

Except the picture, all the other details in the voters' list are correct including the house number and locality.

The discrepancies in the revised list, which was prepared on the Election Commission’s directives and uploaded on the official website on July 15, were exposed after two pages of the same were leaked to the media.

Voter lists are being updated across Uttar Pradesh ahead the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The first deadline in Ballia was July 15, according to reports.

"This was done by one of our data entry operators. He was recently transferred from a city area to a rural one. We have filed an FIR against this person and we are modifying these details," NDTV quoted Manoj Kumar Singhal, senior officer with the Ballia district administration saying.

"We found out on August 15 that voter IDs of around 7-8 voters are tampered with and their photos have been replaced with those of birds and animals. It was clear that this has been done by one of our operators. Operator Vishnu Dev Verma was arrested," news agency ANI quoted Ballia Additional District Magistrate saying.