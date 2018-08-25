The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:56 AM IST

India, All India

SP, BSP in a fix over Yogi Adityanath move

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 5:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 5:16 am IST

The BJP move has obviously unnerved the SP and BSP, both of whom are now trying to devise ways to counter the move.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to name roads after late Kanshi Ram, Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narain in every district has left the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party in a quandary.

The BSP, till now, had claimed the legacy of late Kanshi Ram while the Samajwadis claimed their right on Lohia and Jai Prakash Narain.

“We do not believe in copyright of great men. We feel that great men must be given their due and we are going to name roads after these three men in all districts of Uttar Pradesh so that people can recall their contribution to nation building,” deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya told this correspondent on Friday.

The deputy chief minister further defended his decision by saying that the BJP gave due respect to all great men even if it did not subscribe to their ideologies.

“We have always worked for the welfare of dalits and social equality which is also what Kanshi Ram, Lohia and Jai Prakash Narain believed in,” he said.

Though it has not yet come out with an official statement on the subject, the BSP is apparently fuming at this ‘encroachment of ideologues’.

“Now when elections are round the round, the BJP has woken up to naming roads after late Kanshi Ram, knowing well enough that he is the founder of BSP.  This is just designed to create confusion among our voters but we will make sure that they do not lay claim to what rightly belongs to us,” said a BSP MLA.

The Samajwadi Party is equally upset at the BJP’s “mischievous” decision.

“Has the BJP ever celebrated the birth anniversaries of Lohia and Jai Prakash Narain? Have they even taken their names in their speeches? Now when they are running out of issues, they have hit upon this game plan. The people know that Lohia and Jai Prakash are synonymous with Samajwadi Party,” said senior SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary.

The BJP move has obviously unnerved the SP and BSP, both of whom are now trying to devise ways to counter the move.

“The SP and BSP claim the legacy of these three men but when they were in power, why did they not name roads after them? It was the easiest thing to do without involving financial expenditure. More the legacy of great men and thinkers belongs to humanity and not to one party. Did Kanshi ram or Lohia ever say that their teachings will only be followed by members of BSP or SP?” asked a BJP functionary.

Tags: yogi adityanath, ram govind chaudhary, keshav maurya, kanshi ram

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

2

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

3

Helen’s Mungda recreated for Ajay, Sonakshi’s Total Dhamaal, Nora idolizes her

4

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

5

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham