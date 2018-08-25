Glitch mars telecast of Rahul Gandhi’s speech

Gandhi’s speech, which was to air at 9.30 pm IST, was later rescheduled to start at 10.30 pm IST

New Delhi: A technical glitch prevented Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s address to the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin in Germany from being aired live via YouTube on Friday night, the party said.

Mr Gandhi’s speech, which was to air at 9.30 pm IST, was later rescheduled to start at 10.30 pm IST.

The Congress Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts streamed the address of the Congress president. The day before, Mr Gandhi had addressed a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany.

The BJP had launched a scathing attack on Mr Gandhi after his Hamburg address, accusing the leader of belittling and insulting India in his speech. The saffron party also alleged that the Congress president tried to justify terrorism and “lied through his teeth” to attack the Narendra Modi government. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sought the Congress chief’s apology on his comments on a range of issues, claiming that he presented India in a bad light by allegedly blaming the country’s culture for violence against women.

Last year, Mr Gandhi had visited the United States of America and addressed several events in the country. He had also come under attack from the BJP for ‘demeaning the country on foreign shores’.