MP CM’s ‘kin’ demands immunity, gets fined Rs 3,000 instead

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 5:35 am IST

Police here has launched a special drive to stop unauthorised use of sirens in vehicles following a directive by the Election Commission.

The man was caught in a drive ordered by the Election Commission to check on vehicles illegally using hooters in Madhya Pradesh, where polls are scheduled for November. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
Bhopal: A video showing a man demanding immunity from a traffic violation owing to his “kinship ties” with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went viral on social media on Friday, causing embarrassment to the latter.

However, the chief minister managed to dismiss the incident with a witty reaction, saying, “I have more than a crore sisters in Madhya Pradesh and everyone has the liberty to develop kinship with me on the basis of it.” He however hastened to add, “The law will take its course (in the matter).”

According to the police, a person, who identified himself as Rajendra Singh Chouhan, allegedly misbehaved with traffic police when he was caught without proper documents for his four-wheeler here on Thursday.

“Mera sala hai mukhyamantri…. Tum kya samajhte ho apne apko (The chief minister is my brother-in-law…. What do you think of yourself)”, the man was heard in the video grab shouting at the police.

The clip showed two women coming out of the car during the incident flaunting their cell phones after dialing a number claiming that the chief minister was at the other end.

But the “name dropping” by them did not deter the traffic police from slapping a fine of Rs 3,000 on the man on charges of violation of Motor Vehicle Act.

“One Rajendra Singh Chouhan was booked under Motor Vehicle Act for not being able to produce proper documentsof his vehicle.

We have gone through the video and ordered a probe into the incident”, superintendent of police (traffic) Dharam Veer Singh said here on Friday.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, motor vehicle act, election commission
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

