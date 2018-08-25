The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:56 AM IST

India, All India

Hardik Patel to go ahead with indefinite fast

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 5:45 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 5:45 am IST

Hitting out at the state government, he said, “I am not being allotted a venue (for the fast) because the government is afraid of me.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Photo: File)
 Patidar leader Hardik Patel (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: On the eve of the third anniversary of the quota agitation in Gujarat, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Friday said that he would proceed on an indefinite hungerstrike from Saturday even if authorities deny him permission for it or the court cancels his bail.

Clashes had broken out during the quota protests led by Mr Patel in August 25, 2015, leading to the death of 14 people and large-scale destruction of public property.

Gandhinagar collector S.K. Langa on Friday denied Mr Patel permission to hold the fast at Satyagrah Chhavni area.

Meanwhile, the city sessions court is expected to announce its verdict on Monday on a government plea seeking cancellation of Mr Patel’s anticipatory bail in a rioting case.

Speaking to reporters today in the wake of these two developments, Mr Patel said that he would proceed with the fast in jail, in the event of the court cancelling his bail, or at home if government authorities deny him a venue for the protest.

“If the court cancels my bail than I am ready to go to jail. I will sit on hunger strike in jail. I am not afraid of the BJP government or of going behind bars. I am not going to drop my plans out of any intimidation” Mr Patel told reporters here.

Hitting out at the state government, he said, “I am not being allotted a venue (for the fast) because the government is afraid of me. I will sit on hunger strike at my house if need be. However, attempts are being made to stop me from sitting on fast at my house.”

Mr Patel claimed that several national leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, may come to Gujarat to support him.

“This hungerstrike is not a one-day affair. Thousands across the state would sit on fast and it will continue for days,” he said.    

Tags: hardik patel, arvind kejriwal, hungerstrike

MOST POPULAR

1

In video: Shocking moment boy's reflection moves faster than him

2

Indonesian man pays $10,000 to ex-wife... in coins

3

Helen’s Mungda recreated for Ajay, Sonakshi’s Total Dhamaal, Nora idolizes her

4

Android collecting 10 times more data than iOS: Study

5

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event held in Moscow on Red Square. (Photos: AP)

Russia gears up for Spasskaya Tower international military music festival

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham