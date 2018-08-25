Hardik Patel to go ahead with indefinite fast

Hitting out at the state government, he said, “I am not being allotted a venue (for the fast) because the government is afraid of me.

Ahmedabad: On the eve of the third anniversary of the quota agitation in Gujarat, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Friday said that he would proceed on an indefinite hungerstrike from Saturday even if authorities deny him permission for it or the court cancels his bail.

Clashes had broken out during the quota protests led by Mr Patel in August 25, 2015, leading to the death of 14 people and large-scale destruction of public property.

Gandhinagar collector S.K. Langa on Friday denied Mr Patel permission to hold the fast at Satyagrah Chhavni area.

Meanwhile, the city sessions court is expected to announce its verdict on Monday on a government plea seeking cancellation of Mr Patel’s anticipatory bail in a rioting case.

Speaking to reporters today in the wake of these two developments, Mr Patel said that he would proceed with the fast in jail, in the event of the court cancelling his bail, or at home if government authorities deny him a venue for the protest.

“If the court cancels my bail than I am ready to go to jail. I will sit on hunger strike in jail. I am not afraid of the BJP government or of going behind bars. I am not going to drop my plans out of any intimidation” Mr Patel told reporters here.

Hitting out at the state government, he said, “I am not being allotted a venue (for the fast) because the government is afraid of me. I will sit on hunger strike at my house if need be. However, attempts are being made to stop me from sitting on fast at my house.”

Mr Patel claimed that several national leaders, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, may come to Gujarat to support him.

“This hungerstrike is not a one-day affair. Thousands across the state would sit on fast and it will continue for days,” he said.