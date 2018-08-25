The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Aug 25, 2018 | Last Update : 05:56 AM IST

India, All India

Curfew in Rajasthan after Kanwariyas attacked

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 5:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 5:36 am IST

District collector Ramchandra Denwal has imposed curfew in the afternoon till further orders.

Three days ago, Hindu organisations in Sikar had organised bandh against alleged attack on Kanwarias.
Jaipur: Curfew was imposed in the communally-sensitive Malpura town in Rajasthan on Friday as tension escalated a day after a group of Kanwariyas were alleged attacked.

Taking precautionary measures, the district administration had imposed Section 144 on Thursday evening to ban gathering of more than five persons at one place. Subsequently, on Friday, BJP’s proposed Tiranga Yatra was cancelled and Internet services were also suspended.

However, some members of Hindu organisations managed to give the police a slip. Once the protesters reached Manak Chowk, they started protesting against the alleged attack on Kanwariyas and demanded the arrest of those involved in the attack. The protesters shut markets, blocked road and set shops and a car on fire.

They also damaged roadways bus, police vehicles and an ambulance. The police had to resort to lathicharge and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. Additional force, including two teams of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, have been deployed to control the situation.

The trouble started yesterday when a procession of Kanwaria was passing through a locality after collecting water from Bisalpur Dam. They were reportedly interrupted by members of another community for playing DJ in high volume. After a heated argument some miscreants allegedly threw stones at Kanwarias and attacked them with sticks and iron rods leaving 14 of them injured.

Prior to assembly elections in the state, this was second incident of communal tension involving Kanwarias. Three days ago, Hindu organisations in Sikar had organised bandh against alleged attack on Kanwarias. The protest from Hindu outfits had turned violent forcing the police to use lathi charge, rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse them.

Tags: kanwariyas, bisalpur dam, tiranga yatra

